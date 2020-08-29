Akar Auto Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.68 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.30% to Rs 18.37 croreNet loss of Akar Auto Industries reported to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.30% to Rs 18.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.3764.00 -71 OPM %0.935.92 -PBDT-1.472.11 PL PBT-2.661.07 PL NP-2.680.77 PL
