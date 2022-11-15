Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.76% to Rs 88.42 crore

Net profit of Akar Auto Industries declined 18.18% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.76% to Rs 88.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.88.4259.845.657.402.832.621.831.471.261.54

