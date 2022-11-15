Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.76% to Rs 88.42 croreNet profit of Akar Auto Industries declined 18.18% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.76% to Rs 88.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales88.4259.84 48 OPM %5.657.40 -PBDT2.832.62 8 PBT1.831.47 24 NP1.261.54 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU