Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 9.24% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 5.62% to Rs 67.25 croreNet profit of Akar Auto Industries declined 9.24% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.62% to Rs 67.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 63.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales67.2563.67 6 OPM %6.876.91 -PBDT2.502.61 -4 PBT1.501.67 -10 NP1.081.19 -9
