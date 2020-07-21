JUST IN
Akashdeep Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Akashdeep Metal Industries rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.93% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.120.11 9 0.470.42 12 OPM %58.3345.45 -53.1945.24 - PBDT0.070.05 40 0.250.40 -38 PBT0.070.05 40 0.250.40 -38 NP0.050.04 25 0.180.29 -38

Tue, July 21 2020. 18:48 IST

