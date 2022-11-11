JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ameya Precision Engineers standalone net profit declines 27.59% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 45.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 113.76% to Rs 48.46 crore

Net profit of AKG Exim declined 45.12% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 113.76% to Rs 48.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales48.4622.67 114 OPM %-0.436.53 -PBDT0.591.28 -54 PBT0.571.12 -49 NP0.450.82 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU