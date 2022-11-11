AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 45.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 113.76% to Rs 48.46 crore

Net profit of AKG Exim declined 45.12% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 113.76% to Rs 48.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.48.4622.67-0.436.530.591.280.571.120.450.82

