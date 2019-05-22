Akme Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 101.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 37.87% to Rs 3.24 croreNet profit of Akme Star Housing Finance rose 101.67% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.87% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.97% to Rs 4.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 69.65% to Rs 11.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.242.35 38 11.186.59 70 OPM %88.2780.43 -87.3979.82 - PBDT1.781.18 51 5.984.01 49 PBT1.781.18 51 5.984.01 49 NP1.210.60 102 4.322.90 49
