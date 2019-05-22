Akme Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 101.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.87% to Rs 3.24 crore

Net profit of rose 101.67% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.87% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.97% to Rs 4.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 69.65% to Rs 11.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3.242.3511.186.5988.2780.4387.3979.821.781.185.984.011.781.185.984.011.210.604.322.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)