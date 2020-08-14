Aksh Optifibre reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.43 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aksh Optifibre reports standalone net loss of Rs 237.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Rishi Laser reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kallam Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.43 crore in the June 2020 quarter
IVP reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Darshan Orna reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 47.25% to Rs 40.63 croreNet Loss of Aksh Optifibre reported to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.25% to Rs 40.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 77.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.6377.03 -47 OPM %7.469.98 -PBDT-1.193.05 PL PBT-5.11-1.28 -299 NP-3.43-0.86 -299
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU