Akshar Spintex reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.76 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 57.51% to Rs 18.78 croreNet Loss of Akshar Spintex reported to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 57.51% to Rs 18.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.7844.20 -58 OPM %-34.401.29 -PBDT-6.740.82 PL PBT-7.81-0.24 -3154 NP-7.76-0.24 -3133
