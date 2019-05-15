AksharChem (India) standalone net profit declines 24.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.72% to Rs 80.12 crore

Net profit of (India) declined 24.43% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 80.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.08% to Rs 22.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.18% to Rs 322.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 264.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

