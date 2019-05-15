AksharChem (India) standalone net profit declines 24.43% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 32.83% in the December 2018 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.72% to Rs 80.12 croreNet profit of AksharChem (India) declined 24.43% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 80.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.08% to Rs 22.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.18% to Rs 322.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 264.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales80.1276.51 5 322.88264.26 22 OPM %6.7112.50 -10.6815.74 - PBDT7.209.50 -24 38.9247.16 -17 PBT5.408.74 -38 33.4142.56 -21 NP3.654.83 -24 22.5930.56 -26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU