Akzo Nobel India standalone net profit declines 70.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.74% to Rs 705.58 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India declined 70.42% to Rs 70.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 237.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 705.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 700.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.33% to Rs 210.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 400.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 2918.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2719.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales705.58700.41 1 2918.352719.35 7 OPM %14.679.98 -11.7311.00 - PBDT117.93272.66 -57 380.07534.32 -29 PBT99.45257.66 -61 314.91476.10 -34 NP70.34237.81 -70 210.98400.60 -47

First Published: Sat, May 04 2019. 17:23 IST

