Akzo Nobel India standalone net profit declines 70.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.74% to Rs 705.58 crore

Net profit of declined 70.42% to Rs 70.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 237.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 705.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 700.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.33% to Rs 210.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 400.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 2918.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2719.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

705.58700.412918.352719.3514.679.9811.7311.00117.93272.66380.07534.3299.45257.66314.91476.1070.34237.81210.98400.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)