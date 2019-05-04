Akzo Nobel India standalone net profit increased 52.35% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.74% to Rs 705.58 croreNet profit of Akzo Nobel India increased 52.35% to Rs 70.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 705.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 700.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit increased 2.56% to Rs 210.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 205.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 2918.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2719.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.Particulars Quarter Ended Year Ended Mar. 2019 Mar. 2018 % Var. Mar. 2019 Mar. 2018 % Var.Sales 705.58 700.41 1 2918.35 2719.35 7 OPM % 14.67 9.98 - 11.73 11.00 - PBDT 117.93 81.02 46 380.07 339.43 12 PBT 99.45 66.02 51 314.91 281.21 12 NP 70.34 46.17 52 210.98 205.71 3
