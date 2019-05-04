Akzo Nobel India standalone net profit increased 52.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.74% to Rs 705.58 crore

Net profit of increased 52.35% to Rs 70.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 705.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 700.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit increased 2.56% to Rs 210.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 205.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 2918.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2719.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

705.58 700.412918.35 2719.3514.67 9.9811.73 11.00117.93 81.02380.07 339.4399.45 66.02314.91 281.2170.34 46.17210.98 205.71

