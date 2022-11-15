Alan Scott Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 6200.00% to Rs 1.26 croreNet loss of Alan Scott Industries reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6200.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.260.02 6200 OPM %-26.98900.00 -PBDT-0.370.18 PL PBT-0.550.18 PL NP-0.510.18 PL
