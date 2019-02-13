Alan Scott Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 55.56% to Rs 0.04 croreNet loss of Alan Scott Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.040.09 -56 OPM %-25.0066.67 -PBDT-0.010.06 PL PBT-0.010.06 PL NP-0.010.06 PL
