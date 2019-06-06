Alan Scott Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreAlan Scott Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.020 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0-0.04 100 PBT0-0.05 100 NP0-0.05 100
