Alankit standalone net profit declines 26.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 53.04% to Rs 38.00 croreNet profit of Alankit declined 26.43% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 53.04% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.36% to Rs 13.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 123.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales38.0024.83 53 123.02104.43 18 OPM %10.1620.94 -14.7925.59 - PBDT7.475.80 29 24.1428.94 -17 PBT6.464.34 49 20.4525.40 -19 NP5.547.53 -26 13.1621.35 -38
