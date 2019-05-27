Alankit standalone net profit declines 26.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 53.04% to Rs 38.00 crore

Net profit of Alankit declined 26.43% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 53.04% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.36% to Rs 13.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 123.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

