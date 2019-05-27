JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Motherson Sumi Systems standalone net profit declines 12.84% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Alankit standalone net profit declines 26.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 53.04% to Rs 38.00 crore

Net profit of Alankit declined 26.43% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 53.04% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.36% to Rs 13.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 123.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales38.0024.83 53 123.02104.43 18 OPM %10.1620.94 -14.7925.59 - PBDT7.475.80 29 24.1428.94 -17 PBT6.464.34 49 20.4525.40 -19 NP5.547.53 -26 13.1621.35 -38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 13:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements