Alchemist Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 90.48% to Rs 0.02 croreNet loss of Alchemist Corporation reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 90.48% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.020.21 -90 0.340.40 -15 OPM %-300.00-609.52 -23.53-315.00 - PBDT-0.050.02 PL 0.080.03 167 PBT-0.060.01 PL 0.050 0 NP-0.060.02 PL 0.050 0
