Alchemist Corporation reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Reported sales nilAlchemist Corporation reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
