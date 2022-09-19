Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd down for fifth straight session

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 608.2, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 34.24% in last one year as compared to a 1.29% rally in NIFTY and a 12.82% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 608.2, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 17620.7. The Sensex is at 59118.57, up 0.47%.Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has lost around 6.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12346.85, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55341 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.82 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)