Alembic Pharmaceuticals to acquire 40% stake in Aleor Dermaceuticals

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharma buys out Orbicular's stake in Aleor Dermaceuticals
Aleor Dermaceuticals receives final approval for Mupirocin Cream
Aleor Dermaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment
Alembic Pharma receives final approval for anti fungal drug
Sensex drops 409 pts; breadth positive
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has entered into Share Purchase Agreement with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies (Orbicular), joint venture partner in Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor) to acquire the 40% stake held by them in Aleor.
Pursuant to said acquisition, Aleor becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Further, the Board of Directors of the Company at its adjourned meeting held on 29 March 2022, on recommendation of the Audit Committee has also considered and approved the Scheme of Arrangement in the nature of Amalgamation of Aleor Dermaceuticals ('Transferor Company') with Alembic Pharmaceuticals ('Transferee Company') and their respective shareholders under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder ('Scheme').
The Appointed date for the Scheme would be 1 April 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU