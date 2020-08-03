Alembic Pharmaceuticals to finalize issue price for QIP issue

JUST IN
Business Standard

On 06 August 2020

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that a meeting of the Fund Raising Committee of the board of the directors of the Company is scheduled on 06 August 2020 to consider and approve the issue price, including a discount, if any, thereto as permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, for the Equity Shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the Issue.

