Alembic Pharmaceuticals to finalize issue price for QIP issue

-
ALSO READ
Board of Alembic Pharmaceuticals approves equity financing up to Rs 1200 cr
Alembic Pharma climbs over 3% in two days
Board of Alembic Pharmaceuticals approves QIP issue of up to Rs 1000 cr
Alembic Pharma soars after stellar Q4 results
USFDA inspects Alembic Pharmaceuticals' Panelav facility
-
On 06 August 2020Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that a meeting of the Fund Raising Committee of the board of the directors of the Company is scheduled on 06 August 2020 to consider and approve the issue price, including a discount, if any, thereto as permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, for the Equity Shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the Issue.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU