Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.11 croreNet loss of Alexander Stamps & Coin reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.110.55 -80 OPM %-9.0914.55 -PBDT-0.010.08 PL PBT-0.020.08 PL NP-0.020.06 PL
