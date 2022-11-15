Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net loss of Alexander Stamps & Coin reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.110.55-9.0914.55-0.010.08-0.020.08-0.020.06

