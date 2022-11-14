JUST IN
Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 29.17% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit declines 27.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.27% to Rs 17.87 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) declined 27.08% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.27% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.8721.09 -15 OPM %6.325.69 -PBDT0.730.90 -19 PBT0.470.65 -28 NP0.350.48 -27

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:30 IST

