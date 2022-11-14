Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit declines 27.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.27% to Rs 17.87 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) declined 27.08% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.27% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

