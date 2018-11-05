Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit declines 34.48% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.77% to Rs 14.86 croreNet profit of Alfa Ica (India) declined 34.48% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 14.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 14.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales14.8614.46 3 OPM %5.796.36 -PBDT0.540.58 -7 PBT0.350.39 -10 NP0.190.29 -34
