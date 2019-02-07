Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 9.20% to Rs 13.32 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) rose 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 9.20% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.3214.67 -9 OPM %5.785.39 -PBDT0.600.55 9 PBT0.410.36 14 NP0.320.24 33

Thu, February 07 2019. 16:06 IST

