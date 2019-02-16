Alfa Transformers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.10% to Rs 13.41 croreNet profit of Alfa Transformers reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.10% to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.4111.55 16 OPM %4.851.30 -PBDT0.36-0.34 LP PBT0.06-0.65 LP NP0.06-0.65 LP
