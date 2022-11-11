Alfa Transformers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 280.49% to Rs 6.24 croreNet profit of Alfa Transformers reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 280.49% to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.241.64 280 OPM %11.70-59.76 -PBDT0.47-1.21 LP PBT0.21-1.48 LP NP0.28-1.43 LP
