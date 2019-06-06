Alfavision Overseas reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.03% to Rs 39.41 croreNet profit of Alfavision Overseas reported to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.03% to Rs 39.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.82% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 116.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales39.4129.85 32 116.3598.59 18 OPM %7.36-0.40 -2.001.96 - PBDT2.46-0.31 LP 0.270.36 -25 PBT2.37-0.31 LP 0.180.19 -5 NP2.38-0.31 LP 0.150.22 -32
