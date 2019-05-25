Alfred Herbert (India) standalone net profit rises 1080.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 128.38% to Rs 1.69 croreNet profit of Alfred Herbert (India) rose 1080.00% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 128.38% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 149.58% to Rs 2.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 66.79% to Rs 4.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.690.74 128 4.422.65 67 OPM %86.9810.81 -76.2443.40 - PBDT1.470.08 1738 3.371.15 193 PBT1.450.06 2317 3.281.06 209 NP1.180.10 1080 2.971.19 150
