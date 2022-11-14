Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 407.95% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 40.87% to Rs 377.26 crore

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy rose 407.95% to Rs 15.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.87% to Rs 377.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 267.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales377.26267.80 41 OPM %11.339.09 -PBDT36.1317.78 103 PBT20.504.66 340 NP15.343.02 408

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:31 IST

