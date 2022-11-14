Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 407.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.87% to Rs 377.26 crore

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy rose 407.95% to Rs 15.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.87% to Rs 377.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 267.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.377.26267.8011.339.0936.1317.7820.504.6615.343.02

