Alka Securities standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1700.00% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Alka Securities declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.180.01 1700 OPM %-5.56-1700.00 -PBDT0.030.04 -25 PBT0.020.03 -33 NP0.020.03 -33
