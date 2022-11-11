Alka Securities standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1700.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Alka Securities declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.180.01-5.56-1700.000.030.040.020.030.020.03

