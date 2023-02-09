JUST IN
Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 7.57% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Alka Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 550.00% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Alka Securities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 550.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.260.04 550 OPM %-107.69-200.00 -PBDT0.020.02 0 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:36 IST

