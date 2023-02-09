Alka Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 550.00% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Alka Securities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 550.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.260.04-107.69-200.000.020.020.020.010.020.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)