Alka Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 550.00% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Alka Securities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 550.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.260.04 550 OPM %-107.69-200.00 -PBDT0.020.02 0 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100
