Alkem Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2996.9, down 2.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 16333.45. The Sensex is at 54647.08, up 0.32%.Alkem Laboratories Ltd has eased around 13.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12785, down 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71812 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

