Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.1%

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 2849.9, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.7% in last one year as compared to a 7.14% gain in NIFTY and a 44% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2849.9, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 13018.45. The Sensex is at 44322.29, up 0.14%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has added around 6.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11801.25, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56266 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

