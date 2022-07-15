Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.48%

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3235.9, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.44% in last one year as compared to a 0.29% gain in NIFTY and a 13.03% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3235.9, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 15968.8. The Sensex is at 53504.88, up 0.17%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has added around 6.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12721, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91704 shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3229.25, up 1.15% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is down 3.44% in last one year as compared to a 0.29% gain in NIFTY and a 13.03% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 24.78 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)