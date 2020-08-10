Alkem Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3031.6, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.32% in last one year as compared to a 3.58% jump in NIFTY and a 52.64% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3031.6, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 11317.25. The Sensex is at 38345.67, up 0.8%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has gained around 25.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 18.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11333, up 5.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

