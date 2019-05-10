Allahabad Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 3834.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 6.89% to Rs 4036.99 croreNet Loss of Allahabad Bank reported to Rs 3834.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3509.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 6.89% to Rs 4036.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3776.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8333.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4674.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 3.09% to Rs 16864.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16358.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income4036.993776.81 7 16864.2916358.49 3 OPM %-60.35-59.70 -3.1014.32 - PBDT-4649.44-4660.52 0 -9130.89-6591.02 -39 PBT-4649.44-4660.52 0 -9130.89-6591.02 -39 NP-3834.07-3509.63 -9 -8333.96-4674.37 -78
