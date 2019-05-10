JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 7.92% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Allahabad Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 3834.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 6.89% to Rs 4036.99 crore

Net Loss of Allahabad Bank reported to Rs 3834.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3509.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 6.89% to Rs 4036.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3776.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8333.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4674.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 3.09% to Rs 16864.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16358.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income4036.993776.81 7 16864.2916358.49 3 OPM %-60.35-59.70 -3.1014.32 - PBDT-4649.44-4660.52 0 -9130.89-6591.02 -39 PBT-4649.44-4660.52 0 -9130.89-6591.02 -39 NP-3834.07-3509.63 -9 -8333.96-4674.37 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 17:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU