Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit declines 45.55% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Star Health soars on partnering with Common Services Centers
Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit rises 53.86% in the June 2022 quarter
Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 17.73% in the September 2022 quarter
Allied Digital Services launches FinoAllied Platform
Allied Digital Services bags contract worth Rs 49 cr
-
Sales rise 47.73% to Rs 167.02 croreNet profit of Allied Digital Services declined 45.55% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.73% to Rs 167.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 113.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales167.02113.06 48 OPM %15.2715.84 -PBDT27.3218.02 52 PBT23.1412.34 88 NP17.8132.71 -46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU