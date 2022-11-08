JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dr. Lal PathLabs Q1 PAT slides 24% YoY to Rs 72 cr
Business Standard

Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit declines 45.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 47.73% to Rs 167.02 crore

Net profit of Allied Digital Services declined 45.55% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.73% to Rs 167.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 113.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales167.02113.06 48 OPM %15.2715.84 -PBDT27.3218.02 52 PBT23.1412.34 88 NP17.8132.71 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU