Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit declines 45.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Allied Digital Services declined 45.55% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.73% to Rs 167.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 113.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.167.02113.0615.2715.8427.3218.0223.1412.3417.8132.71

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)