Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit rises 449.32% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.63% to Rs 58.04 croreNet profit of Allied Digital Services rose 449.32% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.63% to Rs 58.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.95% to Rs 12.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 239.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 224.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales58.0455.47 5 239.73224.90 7 OPM %19.3312.73 -15.7620.84 - PBDT13.9611.82 18 32.6345.43 -28 PBT8.516.58 29 11.0122.27 -51 NP8.131.48 449 12.379.98 24
