Allsec Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Kirloskar Oil Engines standalone net profit rises 107.81% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 9.15% to Rs 66.34 crore

Net loss of Allsec Technologies reported to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 12.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 66.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.68% to Rs 15.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.63% to Rs 261.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 324.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales66.3460.78 9 261.16324.96 -20 OPM %22.6716.19 -15.1718.78 - PBDT16.5412.94 28 46.5668.09 -32 PBT15.1811.86 28 41.3063.59 -35 NP-1.8712.36 PL 15.6759.53 -74

First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 14:06 IST

