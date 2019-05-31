Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 20.83% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.16% to Rs 17.69 croreNet profit of Almondz Global Securities declined 20.83% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.61% to Rs 9.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 75.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.6919.69 -10 75.8671.50 6 OPM %9.956.86 -12.765.41 - PBDT1.912.22 -14 9.536.14 55 PBT1.491.88 -21 7.934.87 63 NP1.902.40 -21 9.666.33 53
