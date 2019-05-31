Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 20.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 10.16% to Rs 17.69 crore

Net profit of declined 20.83% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.61% to Rs 9.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 75.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

17.6919.6975.8671.509.956.8612.765.411.912.229.536.141.491.887.934.871.902.409.666.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)