Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 52.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities declined 52.10% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 21.31% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.7318.7212.4229.494.368.884.038.233.878.08

