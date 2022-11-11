Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 52.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.31% to Rs 14.73 croreNet profit of Almondz Global Securities declined 52.10% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 21.31% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.7318.72 -21 OPM %12.4229.49 -PBDT4.368.88 -51 PBT4.038.23 -51 NP3.878.08 -52
