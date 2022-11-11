JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Saianand Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 52.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.31% to Rs 14.73 crore

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities declined 52.10% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 21.31% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.7318.72 -21 OPM %12.4229.49 -PBDT4.368.88 -51 PBT4.038.23 -51 NP3.878.08 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU