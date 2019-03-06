Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 41.91% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.00% to Rs 19.10 croreNet profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 41.91% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 24.00% to Rs 19.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales19.1025.13 -24 OPM %7.965.01 -PBDT1.551.32 17 PBT1.150.98 17 NP1.931.36 42
