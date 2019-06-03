Alna Trading & Exports standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 41.75% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of Alna Trading & Exports declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.75% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.601.03 -42 1.681.66 1 OPM %8.338.74 -2.384.82 - PBDT0.050.09 -44 0.050.09 -44 PBT0.050.09 -44 0.050.09 -44 NP0.040.07 -43 0.040.07 -43

