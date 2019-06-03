Alna Trading & Exports standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 41.75% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of & Exports declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.75% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.601.031.681.668.338.742.384.820.050.090.050.090.050.090.050.090.040.070.040.07

