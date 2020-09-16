JUST IN
Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9936.75 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.40% to Rs 369.16 crore

Net Loss of Alok Industries reported to Rs 9936.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 120.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.40% to Rs 369.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 866.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales369.16866.63 -57 OPM %-18.752.66 -PBDT-184.2422.05 PL PBT-318.55-120.94 -163 NP-9936.75-120.94 -8116

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 09:16 IST

