Alora Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 78.58% to Rs 6.73 croreNet loss of Alora Trading Company reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 78.58% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.25% to Rs 47.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.7331.42 -79 47.9344.69 7 OPM %0.450.60 -0.290.45 - PBDT0.020.19 -89 0.130.20 -35 PBT0.010.19 -95 0.120.20 -40 NP-0.020.14 PL 0.090.15 -40
