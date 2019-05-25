JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of GIC Housing Finance approves increase in borrowing power to Rs 17Kcr
Business Standard

Alora Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 31.42 crore

Net profit of Alora Trading Company reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 31.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 44.69 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.420 0 44.690 0 OPM %0.600 -0.450 - PBDT0.190.01 1800 0.200.15 33 PBT0.190.01 1800 0.200.15 33 NP0.14-0.03 LP 0.150.11 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 12:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements