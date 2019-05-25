Alora Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 31.42 croreNet profit of Alora Trading Company reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 31.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 44.69 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.420 0 44.690 0 OPM %0.600 -0.450 - PBDT0.190.01 1800 0.200.15 33 PBT0.190.01 1800 0.200.15 33 NP0.14-0.03 LP 0.150.11 36
