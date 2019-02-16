Alora Trading Company standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-

Sales reported at Rs 12.19 croreNet profit of Alora Trading Company declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.190 0 OPM %0.080 -PBDT0.010.04 -75 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.04 -75
