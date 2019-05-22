Alphageo (India) consolidated net profit declines 6.44% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.29% to Rs 175.63 crore

Net profit of declined 6.44% to Rs 26.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.29% to Rs 175.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 189.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.66% to Rs 45.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 405.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 429.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

