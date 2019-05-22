Alphageo (India) consolidated net profit declines 6.44% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.29% to Rs 175.63 croreNet profit of Alphageo (India) declined 6.44% to Rs 26.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.29% to Rs 175.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 189.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.66% to Rs 45.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 405.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 429.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales175.63189.43 -7 405.08429.44 -6 OPM %26.5828.67 -25.2728.59 - PBDT47.1153.59 -12 104.47119.19 -12 PBT39.9845.00 -11 72.4585.26 -15 NP26.4528.27 -6 45.4154.49 -17
