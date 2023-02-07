Alphageo (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Repro India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Pan India Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2022 quarter
SVA India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 68.93% to Rs 4.63 croreNet profit of Alphageo (India) reported to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 68.93% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.6314.90 -69 OPM %-30.45-0.40 -PBDT17.830.64 2686 PBT14.97-2.72 LP NP11.07-2.28 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU