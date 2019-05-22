Alphageo (India) standalone net profit declines 20.11% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.83% to Rs 175.63 croreNet profit of Alphageo (India) declined 20.11% to Rs 25.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.83% to Rs 175.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 190.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.26% to Rs 49.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 405.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 429.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales175.63190.56 -8 405.08429.44 -6 OPM %25.4929.38 -25.0727.61 - PBDT45.1655.07 -18 103.67114.71 -10 PBT38.4548.02 -20 76.8586.69 -11 NP25.0231.32 -20 49.9056.23 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU