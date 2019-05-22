Alphageo (India) standalone net profit declines 20.11% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.83% to Rs 175.63 crore

Net profit of declined 20.11% to Rs 25.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.83% to Rs 175.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 190.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.26% to Rs 49.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 405.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 429.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

175.63190.56405.08429.4425.4929.3825.0727.6145.1655.07103.67114.7138.4548.0276.8586.6925.0231.3249.9056.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)